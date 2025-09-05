Center for Coastal Studies seeks volunteers for beach cleanups in September and October

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies is inviting volunteers to join several marine debris cleanups throughout this month and October, building on last year’s events which gathered almost 100,000 pieces of waste on the Cape and Boston Harbor.

The cleanups begin with a four-day “adventure cleanup” in Boston Harbor, a partnership with the Mass Department of Conservation & Recreation from September 14-17, with ferrying by boat and overnight stays available.

To register for the Boston Harbor Cleanup, click here.

The programs get local with the Center’s Seventeenth Annual Coastsweep in Provincetown on Saturday, September 20, from 9 to 11 am, with volunteers meeting at MacMillan Pier for free shuttle service to Long Point.

To register for Coastsweep, click here.

The tenth annual Great Beach Cleanup will occur from Eastham’s Coast Guard Beach to Ptown’s Race Point Beach from the seventeenth to twentieth of October, with daily cleaning shifts from 8 am to 5 pm.

Events will conclude with a trash tally currently scheduled for October 22-25.

To register for the Great Beach Cleanup or tally, click here.

The most commonly found items during last year’s cleanup included foam and coffee cups, bottle caps, dock materials, and string.

Volunteers can register for single days or multiple, as well as the later tally.