Center for Coastal Studies to begin weekly guided nature tours of Provincetown Harbor

PROVINCETOWN – Beginning this Friday, July 11, 2025, nature lovers will have an opportunity to learn more about the ecology of Provincetown harbor while enjoying the scenery from the water thanks to a partnership by the Dolphin Fleet and the Center for Coastal Studies.

“Science in the Harbor”, a guided tour offered every Friday morning from 10:30 am to noon, will bring visitors face to face with Center scientists and educators to discuss the history and ecology of Provincetown harbor, from its wildlife to its submerged wrecks and landmarks through the lens of scientific research.

The educational program will include sonar imagery, geology, and information about the Center’s ongoing efforts to protect threatened and endangered species.

“For many years, we’ve partnered with the Dolphin Fleet to advance marine mammal conservation, so we’re thrilled to be working together to offer this exciting new program,” said Anne-Marie Runfola, Executive Director of the Center for Coastal Studies.

“These cruises,” she said,” will help bring home the reasons why it’s so important to protect and preserve perhaps our greatest natural asset on earth – the oceans to which we are all connected.”

“Part of our mission is to advance knowledge and provide educational outreach about our coastal environment,” said CCS Director of Education Jesse Mechling. “The Dolphin fleet gives us a unique platform to do that in a fun and engaging way.”

The series will run through August 29.