Center for Coastal Studies to Host Debris Collections

PROVINCETOWN – Debris collection events will be hosted in September and October by the Center for Coastal Studies.

The annual CoastSweep event will be held on Saturday, September 17. Participants will be carried from Provincetown’s MacMillan Pier at 10 a.m. to Long Point at the tip of Cape Cod.

From there, debris will be collected from the shore for proper disposal. The ferry will return to the pier at 1 p.m.

The organization will also take part in the annual Outer Cape Cleanup from September 30 through October 3.

Volunteers will take to the beaches of the Cape Cod National Seashore from Eastham to Provincetown and collect trash rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 2,000 pounds were collected during last year’s cleanup.

More information can be found on the Center for Coastal Studies’ website.