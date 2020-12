CENTERVILLE – A food drive for local veterans is being held beginning December 14 at the Centerville Public Library.

In-date, non-perishable food items can be dropped off by the front door of the library. Donors can also ring the doorbell, and a staff member will be able to handle the food.

All donations, including toiletries such as hand sanitizers and soap, will be given to the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. Donations can be made until December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.