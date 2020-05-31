Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water Department Lifts Water Boil Notice

OSTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water Department has lifted the water boil notice that was issued last night.

The department is advising all customers that it is no longer necessary to boil their drinking water.

Re-test samples done by the department show the absence of E. coli bacteria that was previously thought to be present in the water.

The boil notice was issued in an abundance of caution until confirmation samples could be performed.

“Working with the Massachusetts State Department of Health and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection over the last 2 days, we have completed inspections and water quality sampling to resolve the contamination problem,” said Craig Crocker, Water Department Superintendent,

“We’re pleased to be able to lift the boil water advisory.”

The inspection of the water system indicated two locations had tested positive for E. Coli however the re-testing has shown those locations to be absent of the bacteria.

Anyone who may have shut off or not used fixtures, water fountains, ice machines, soda machines, and other related equipment, are advised to flush the fixture or equipment until there is a change in water temperature before putting it back into service.

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water Department encourages customers with questions to email ccrocker@commfiredistrict.com, call 508 428-6691 or visit their website.