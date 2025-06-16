Ceremony being held on Cape for anniversary of Korean War

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the public to join a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

It will take place on Wednesday, June 25th at 11 a.m. at Veteran’s Beach Park, 480 Ocean Street, Hyannis.

Special guests will include Ambassador Kim Jae-Hui, Republic of Korea, Barnstable Town Council president Craig Tamash, and Roy Thomas, Cape & Island Chapter, Korean War Veterans Association.

This event will be held rain or shine. Please RSVP by Friday, June 20th to Lynne Poyant, Director of Communications, at 508-862-4015 or [email protected]