Ceremony being held on Cape for anniversary of Korean War

June 16, 2025

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the public to join a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

It will take place on Wednesday, June 25th at 11 a.m. at Veteran’s Beach Park, 480 Ocean Street, Hyannis.

Special guests will include Ambassador Kim Jae-Hui, Republic of Korea, Barnstable Town Council president Craig Tamash, and Roy Thomas, Cape & Island Chapter, Korean War Veterans Association. 

This event will be held rain or shine. Please RSVP by Friday, June 20th to Lynne Poyant, Director of Communications, at 508-862-4015 or [email protected]

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


