Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans

BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently.

Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families.

Military spouses will be given an expedited process to be approved by the Department of Public Health and Division of Occupational Licensure if they’re accredited in a different state through the act.

It will also provide other resources meant to make moving to Massachusetts more accessible for service members along with their families.

Increased access to educational programs and perks for businesses who hire and retain members of the National Guard are included in the legislation as well.

The SPEED Act also introduces a Medal of Fidelity, which will be awarded to the next-of-kin of Massachusetts veterans who have died due to conditions or injuries related to their service, such as PTSD or exposure to harmful toxins.

