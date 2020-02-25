Champ Homes Awarded Grant from Hyannis Rotary

HYANNIS – Champ Homes, a local non-profit providing transitional housing and support services to Cape Cod residents, recently received a $4,000 grant award from the Rotary Club of Hyannis Community Development Committee.

These funds will go to purchasing a stove for Champ Homes’ community kitchen and Cooking Program.

Being able to provide dinner Monday through Friday is one way Champ Homes fosters a homelike environment.

The Champ Homes’ mission is to provide transitional housing to adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or near homeless in a safe, compassionate, respectful environment, where they instill confidence and hope by providing life skills, mentoring, vocational opportunities, and self-advocacy, while building faith in one’s God, one’s self, in others, and beyond.

The goal of the program is to get clients back on their feet and to a place of self-sufficiency.

In 2019, of the Champ Homes clients who moved on from the program, 47 percent successfully transitioned to independent living.

The Champ Program has served nearly 3,000 individuals since opening their doors to Cape Cod residents in 1991.

Transitional housing is an intermediate step between emergency shelters and permanent housing.

To learn more about Champ Homes and how to become involved, visit Champhomes.org.