You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Champ Homes Awarded Grant from Hyannis Rotary

Champ Homes Awarded Grant from Hyannis Rotary

February 25, 2020

HYANNIS – Champ Homes, a local non-profit providing transitional housing and support services to Cape Cod residents, recently received a $4,000 grant award from the Rotary Club of Hyannis Community Development Committee.

These funds will go to purchasing a stove for Champ Homes’ community kitchen and Cooking Program.

Being able to provide dinner Monday through Friday is one way Champ Homes fosters a homelike environment.

The Champ Homes’ mission is to provide transitional housing to adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or near homeless in a safe, compassionate, respectful environment, where they instill confidence and hope by providing life skills, mentoring, vocational opportunities, and self-advocacy, while building faith in one’s God, one’s self, in others, and beyond.

The goal of the program is to get clients back on their feet and to a place of self-sufficiency.

In 2019, of the Champ Homes clients who moved on from the program, 47 percent successfully transitioned to independent living.

The Champ Program has served nearly 3,000 individuals since opening their doors to Cape Cod residents in 1991.

Transitional housing is an intermediate step between emergency shelters and permanent housing.

To learn more about Champ Homes and how to become involved, visit Champhomes.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 