HYANNIS – Champ Homes is preparing its Fifth Annual Earth Day Cleanup of Hyannis on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

This year’s event will feature staff, Directors, and volunteers with the nonprofit coordinating with the Barnstable Department of Public Works from 9 am to noon, cleaning up much of Downtown Hyannis.

Following the cleanup, volunteers will be invited to the village green for a pizza party to celebrate the work done.

To volunteer, click here.

Donations are also encouraged.