Champ Homes Receives Grant From Realtors

HYANNIS – Champ Homes recently received a $2,000 grant award from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors to further their mission and program delivery.

A local non-profit, Champ Homes’ ongoing mission is to provide transitional housing to adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or near homeless in a safe, compassionate, respectful environment, where they provide life skills, mentoring, vocational opportunities, and self-advocacy.

The organization serves men and women, age 18 and older, on Cape Cod, many of whom are challenged by mental, physical, or emotional disabilities, or are recovering from addiction.

Transitional housing is an intermediate step between emergency shelters and permanent housing.

It is more long term and service-intensive than homeless shelters.

The program addresses immediate concerns such as hot showers, clean towels, clothing and toiletries, an address and mail services, one prepared meal a day and food to make their own breakfast and lunch.

Once participants have established a place in the housing they work closely with a team of care coordinators to navigate housing applications, obtain employment, and learn how to advocate for themselves.

The goal of the program is to get clients back on their feet and to a place of self-sufficiency.

65 percent of Champ Home clients successfully transitioned to long-term sustainable housing in the last year.

The program has been addressing homelessness on the Cape since opening almost 30 years ago.

Champ Homes has served nearly 3,000 individuals in that time.

