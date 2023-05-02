Champ Homes Receives Grant From Charitable Foundation

HYANNIS – Champ Homes recently announced that they have received an award of $12,500 in grant funding from the C. Northrop and Alethea Marder Pond Foundation to support their Transitional Housing Assistance Program.

Transitional Housing offered by the program will be used to provide an intermediate step between emergency shelters and permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness or near homelessness on the Cape.

Stays are long-term, generally lasting up to two years, providing a sober and supportive environment that provides immediate essentials such as showers, clothing, and mailing address, as well as crucial mentoring in areas such as continuing education, life skills, and employment opportunities to help participants achieve independence.

Over the past three years, an average of 70 percent of program participants have been able to secure long-term housing upon completion.

The organization is aiming to bring that number up to 75 percent in 2023.

The C. Northrop and Alethea Marder Pond Foundation is a charitable foundation based in Pittsburgh, PA.

To learn more about Champ Homes, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter