Champ Homes Receives Grant

July 24, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Champ Homes has received a grant from the Cape Cod 5 Foundation in the amount of $2,500 to support their Transitional Housing Assistance Program.

Transitional Housing is an intermediate step between emergency shelters and permanent housing. It is more long term generally two years and service intensive than homeless shelters.

The program also addresses immediate concerns such as hot showers, clean towels, clothing and toiletries, an address and mail services, one prepared meal a day and food to make their own breakfast and lunch.

A team of care coordinators work with participants to find future housing and employment.

In the past 12 months 65 percent of participants who have moved on from the program have found long term housing.

