Charges Upgrade to Manslaughter for Vineyard Woman After Toddler’s Death in Unattended Car

OAK BLUFFS – Charges against Aimee Cotton, age 41, of Martha’s Vineyard, have been upgraded to manslaughter after the two-year-old child in her care succumbed to injuries received when he was left in a car unattended.

On March 13, local Police and EMS responding to the scene reported that they found Cotton performing CPR on the young toddler, where they took over lifesaving efforts and subsequently transported the toddler to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Emergency Room.

He was ultimately transported by Boston Medflight helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition.

On March 19, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The following is the full statement from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office: