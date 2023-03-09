Charity Bike Race To Debut In September

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce recently announced the inaugural “Second Summer Cycle”, a charity bike ride taking place on September 17, 2023.

The ride will benefit 18 local non-profit organizations serving Cape residents including Calmer Choice, Duffy Health Center, and Love Live Local.

There will be three course options for riders, including a 33-mile course starting in Orleans, a 69-mile course starting in Sandwich, and an 86-mile course starting in Mashpee.

All courses will lead to Provincetown, where a post event celebration will be held at the finish line in which riders will be met with live music and receive $30 vouchers to use at numerous on-site food trucks.

Craft beer will also be served at the event by Barnstable Brewing, which will be releasing a limited edition Second Summer Cycle canned beer for the event.

“We’re thrilled to launch this inaugural event that we hope becomes a signature event during the Cape’s second summer,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Chief of Staff Noelle Pina.

“What a great opportunity to ride the length of the Cape, enjoy the glorious September weather, and raise money that will have a positive impact on our non-profit community.”

Law enforcement and medical personnel will be present, as well as food, water, and volunteers throughout the course.

To register, learn more, or see a full list of non-profit beneficiaries, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter