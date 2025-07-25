Charity swim returns to Nantucket’s Jetties Beach this weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – The 13th Annual Swim Across America – Nantucket open water swim returns to Nantucket’s Jetties Beach this Saturday, July 26, 2025, bringing hundreds of recreational swimmers, volunteers, and Olympians to the water to raise funds for cancer research.

The event offers swimming courses of various lengths for swimmers of varying skillsets, including a children’s swim, and also draws inspirational speakers to share their stories.

Registration opens at 6:30 am, with an opening ceremony taking place at 8:15 am.

All swimmers will be out of the water by 4:30 pm.

Proceeds will go to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket, and the Mass General Cancer Center.

Since 2013, the event has raised over $5.5 million for these groups.