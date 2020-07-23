Charter Cup Fishing Tournament Raises Over 155k

HYANNIS – The 4th Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament raised more than $155,000 for local nonprofits.

Twelve boat teams competed to raise money for eleven nonprofits including Angel Flight NE, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands, Cape Abilities, Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, Chromosome 18, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corp, Joslin Diabetes Center, May Institute, WellStrong, and the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

The tournament ended with a small gathering at the weigh-in station outside Baxter’s Restaurant in Hyannis, with the heaviest bluefish award going to Joslin Diabetes Center and E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc. on Legit Fish.

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and Shepley Wood Products were awarded heaviest stripe bass on Lyndsy Liz.

The leadership award was presented to Ben and Sam Baxter of Baxter’s Restaurant for their support of the Charter Cup Fishing Tournament and the Cape Cod community.

“Despite the current pandemic and with so many people hurting right now, many generous people dug deep into their hearts to support these charities and the community. This year we raised more than ever before and I am very grateful,” said Jaxtimer.