Chatham Bars Inn Managing Director Recognized for Lodging Excellence

CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn Managing Director Gary Thulander was named General Manager of the Year by the Massachusetts Lodging Association for 2020.

“I was very humbled and honored to be recognized this year, there is so many deserving people out there, and there is no question about that, but most importantly I am blessed to have good managers and employees here at Chatham Bars In,” said Thulander.

The award comes after what was a very difficult year for many people in the hospitality industry due to COVID-19.

“I think it was challenging year for everyone in the hospitality and travel industry across the United States and the world actually,” said Thulander.

“But we were very focused on making sure we had a safe environment for our employees and a safe environment for our visiting guests.”

While all nonessential businesses were closed during the months of March and April, Thulander and his staff developed a well-being plan to ensure the health and safety of both employees and guests.

Although larger parties, and gathering were either postponed or cancelled due to social distancing guidelines, families and independent traveler business was in high demand.

As many in the tourism industry on the Cape look to rebound in 2021, Thulander has his eyes on the vaccine.

“It is all going to depend how quickly they produce and distribute the vaccine, but were very anxious to have a good rebound year here at Chatham Bars Inn, and how good it is depends on the vaccine, and how comfortable the general public feels traveling,” said Thulander.

Thulander also serves as the president of the Chatham Chamber of Commerce.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter