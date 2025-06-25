You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham beaches to close early Fourth of July weekend

Chatham beaches to close early Fourth of July weekend

June 25, 2025

Lighthouse Beach, Chatham. CapeCod.com

CHATHAM – Chatham will be closing beaches early over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in order to discourage unruly activity.

The south-facing beaches and Lighthouse Beach will close parking lots at 9pm, an hour earlier than usual. Officers will be present to enforce the earlier closures. 

“The Fourth of July is a special time in Chatham, bringing people together to enjoy our beaches and celebrate summer,” said Jill R. Goldsmith, Town Manager, in a statement.

“By slightly adjusting nighttime beach hours, we’re supporting a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Town officials added that similar beach restrictions might be brought back on select dates throughout the summer, as determined by public safety officials. 

“Chatham remains committed to welcoming all who wish to enjoy our natural beauty while ensuring the health, safety, and enjoyment of everyone.”

