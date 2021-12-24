Christmas Day Powerball Jackpot to Total About $400 Million

BOSTON – One lucky person in the U.S. might have a green Christmas this year, as the jackpot for Christmas Day’s Powerball drawing is estimated to reach $400 million.

Saturday’s drawing is slated to be the 35th since the Powerball jackpot was last hit back in October, when a ticket sold in California fetched a nearly $700 million prize.

Powerball tickets for the next drawing will be available for purchase until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing will take place at 10:59 later that night.

State lottery officials have reminded people to play responsibly and to not overstep their means.