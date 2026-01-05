You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Christmas tree collection begins in Provincetown

January 5, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – Christmas tree collection is now available for Provincetown residents as the Department of Public Works’ Highway Department begins its collections for a period lasting through Friday, February 6. 

Pickup will take place on the same day as curbside trash and recycling pickup for residents; those who receive their trash pickup on Monday will have their tree picked up that same day. 

Trees must have all decorations removed to be eligible for pickup. 

Those who wish to get rid of their tree sooner may bring their undecorated tree to the Transfer Station Tuesday through Saturday from 7 am to 2 pm. 

Residents who wish to dispose of their used or broken holiday lights may also do so at the Transfer Station until January 31. 

