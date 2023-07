HYANNIS – Home-goods retailer Christmas Tree Shops has filed for bankruptcy and will likely liquidate all of its stores.

The 82-location strong franchise began on Cape Cod five decades ago and has since spread to 20 states.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and originally planned to only close select underperforming locations.

The retailer will default on its loan of $45 million, unless a buyer can be found soon.