State Auditor Suggesting Changes for Nantucket Sheriff’s Department

NANTUCKET- State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office recently released an audit that recommends improvements for the Nantucket County Sheriff’s Department’s civil process administration.

The audit, while not finding that the department was incapable to fully execute civil processes related to things like subpoenas and summonses, said that there has to be improvements to certain parts of the process.

According to Bump’s office, the process “lacked segregation of duties, defined roles and management oversight.” Specifically, the report claims that one individual had the ability to record and collect information without oversight from management.

The audit also pointed to data fields on civil process records being incomplete and some fees not being collected or recorded.

To fix the situation, the auditor’s office recommended drafting updated policies that specifically outline the Nantucket County Sheriff’s Department’s administrative process, while also properly defining roles in terms of recording information and overseeing that process.

Bump commended the Nantucket County Sheriff’s Department’s reception to the recommendations.

