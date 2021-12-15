You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Clean Water Coalition Fights for Septic System Change

Clean Water Coalition Fights for Septic System Change

December 15, 2021

 

BARNSTABLE –   The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is emphasizing the need for septic system updates on the Cape.

Each year throughout the region, despite regular replacements, many septic systems are releasing nutrients into the environment.

Nutrients released from these septic systems combined with a region-wide temperature increase create an environment that produces dangerous algal blooms.

The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is advocating for the implementation of alternative septic systems and updates to methods of wastewater disposal in order to improve environmental and public health.

Some alternative systems that the coalition is examining would be able to fit into existing systems, and as a result would take less effort to implement than other proposed solutions.

“All the development that’s going on from 1960’s, 70’s, etcetera, added so many people, and we’re putting wastewater into the ground, whether it’s through a cesspool or Title V system,” said Executive Director Zenas Crocker.

Crocker noted that many years ago, the federal government offered to pay a large amount of the cost for the replacement, but the offer was declined by voters at the time.

