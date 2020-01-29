You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Clean Water Wednesdays Return in Hyannis

January 29, 2020

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is bringing back their Clean Water Wednesdays events beginning Wednesday night.

President of KleanTu John Smith and Co-Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center George Heufelder will be special guests at the event.

The two will discuss innovative and alternative septic systems, and how they can remove high levels of nitrogen from wastewater at a reasonable price.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m at Cape Cod Beer. Attendees who bring their 20 ounce Clean Water Wednesday glass to the event will get a pour for the price of a 16 ounce glass.

Clean Water Wednesday events will also be held on February 19 and April 29.

For more information, visit www.bcleanwater.org.

