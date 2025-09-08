Cleanup plans finalized for two sites on Joint Base Cape Cod

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Environmental Protection Agency alongside the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection have finalized cleanup plans for two sites at Joint Base Cape Cod.

They are the Old Grenade Counts Munitions Response Area and the Old K Range Munitions Response Area.

The plans are based on remedial investigation and feasibility studies by the Engineer Center and are meant to protect individuals from potential munitions and explosives of concern that may remain in the two sites.

The plan includes updated land-use controls, annual sweeps, and warning sign installation at both sites, with additional measures such as groundwater sampling and perimeter fence inspection at the Old K Range.

A five-year review process has been instituted to determine progress down the line.

The decision was informed in part by geophysical surveying and soil and groundwater sampling for munitions and explosives.