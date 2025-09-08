You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cleanup plans finalized for two sites on Joint Base Cape Cod

Cleanup plans finalized for two sites on Joint Base Cape Cod

September 8, 2025

SANDWICH – The Environmental Protection Agency alongside the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection have finalized cleanup plans for two sites at Joint Base Cape Cod.

They are the Old Grenade Counts Munitions Response Area and the Old K Range Munitions Response Area. 

The plans are based on remedial investigation and feasibility studies by the Engineer Center and are meant to protect individuals from potential munitions and explosives of concern that may remain in the two sites. 

The plan includes updated land-use controls, annual sweeps, and warning sign installation at both sites, with additional measures such as groundwater sampling and perimeter fence inspection at the Old K Range.  

A five-year review process has been instituted to determine progress down the line. 

The decision was informed in part by geophysical surveying and soil and groundwater sampling for munitions and explosives. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 