Cloverfield Housing Project Breaks Ground in Truro

TRURO – After years of delays, another housing development has broken ground on the inventory-starved Outer Cape.

The Community Builders, Inc., Community Housing Resource, Inc, and the Town of Truro celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Cloverfield development at 22 Highland Road.

It will offer year-round housing for families and individuals, including 39 income-restricted and four market-rate homes.

At initial lease-up, the site will have a 70 percent local Truro residency preference to boost housing for local workers.

Truro Select Board Chair Susan Areson highlighted seniors looking to downsize as prime candidates for the development.

“It’s exciting to see activity at the Cloverleaf site after years of delay. It’s a promising step forward as our entire region struggles to provide safe and attainable housing for workers at all income levels and seniors who want to downsize,” said Susan Areson, Truro Select Board Chair, in a statement.

“This development will provide 43 more homes for individuals and families who have ties to Truro and Cape Cod. We look forward to welcoming them to our new neighborhood in Truro.”

According to developers, Cloverleaf development will include 22 one-bedroom apartments, 17 two-bedroom apartments, and four three-bedroom apartments. Of the 39 income-restricted units, six units will be affordable to households up to 30% Area Median Income (AMI), 29 units up to 60% AMI, and four up to 100% AMI.

The initiative began in 2018, when the site was conveyed to the town from MassDOT.