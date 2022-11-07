Coalition Announces Nonpartisan Voter Hotline

HYANNIS – A coalition that supports voting rights has announced a nonpartisan reporting hotline for voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Voters can call or text the toll-free number at 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683 on Election Day to ask questions or to report voting problems they experience.

People who utilize the service will be connected with an in-state call center of volunteer attorneys. The center is sponsored by Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston.

The hotline is a resource from the Massachusetts Election Protection Coalition. ACLU of Massachusetts, Common Cause Massachusetts, and the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts are some of the organizations that are part of the coalition.

Additional numbers offer information in Spanish at 888-839-8682, in Arabic at 844-925-5287, and in several other language at 888-274-8683.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter