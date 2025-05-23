Coast Guard Beach Is Once Again On Dr. Beach’s Top Ten List

EASTHAM – Coast Guard Beach in Eastham is once again on the Top 10 list of the best United States beaches as determined by “Dr. Beach”.

Stephen Leatherman is a coastal scientist and a professor at Florida International University who has selected the annual Top 10 Beaches since 1991. He uses criteria including water and sand quality as well as safety and management.

Here’s what Dr. Beach says about Coast Guard Beach, which was ranked number 10:

Coast Guard Beach is accessible by bicycle from the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center or shuttle bus. The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay. During the summer, beachgoers take quick, refreshing dips in the ocean as the water is chilly. In recent years, seals have moved northward from Monomoy Island Wildlife Refuge into the populated beaches, which has attracted great white sharks. The lifeguards do a terrific job of warning if these predators are present by flying red flags with shark images on those days. Therefore, always swim near a lifeguard so that you will be safe.