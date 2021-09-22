Coastsweep Cleanups Bring Volunteers To Cape Cod Beaches

HYANNIS – Coastsweep cleanups recently began on Saturday, September 18 2021 in an effort to clean and protect beaches throughout coastal Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

Taking place throughout September and into early November 2021, Coastsweep is coordinated by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affair’s Office of Coastal Zone Management.

The event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup organized by Ocean Conservancy, drawing hundreds of thousands of volunteers to coastal cleanups worldwide since 1987.

Since its inception, volunteers have removed hundreds of tons of trash and marine debris from beaches, lakes, rivers and seafloors in Massachusetts.

“Coastsweep serves as an excellent opportunity for people to show their appreciation of the Commonwealth’s coast by getting out and doing their part to protect these natural resources after a great summer season,” said EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

“The Baker-Polito Administration would like to thank all of the volunteers who over the years have literally removed tons of trash, which has helped keep our coastal areas clean for us all to benefit from,” she said.

Along with cleanup efforts, volunteers also record information about the trash and debris that they find, which is sent to the Ocean Conservancy’s International Marine Debris Database where the data is used to help reduce marine debris worldwide.

Cleanups have already taken place along beaches such as Corporation Beach in Dennis and Sandy Neck Beach Park in West Barnstable. Upcoming events include beach cleanups in Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor and The Gut on October 11 at 9:00 am.

“Since 1987, CZM has been proud to organize Coastsweep, supporting the efforts of our dedicated local cleanup coordinators to encourage people to volunteer at these sites year after year,” said CZM Director Lisa Engler.

“Thank you to all of the organizers and volunteers efforts to help clean our shores while also collecting important data on how to reduce the marine debris problem.”

To join or organize a cleanup, click here of email coastsweep@mass.gov.

