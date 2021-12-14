You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cod Fishing Limits to be Slashed Again, Regulators Say

Cod Fishing Limits to be Slashed Again, Regulators Say

December 14, 2021

Atlantic Cod by NOAA Fisheries.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing industry managers are recommending the already-diminished U.S. cod fishery face another reduction in catch limits.

Cod fishing was once a huge industry in New England, but it collapsed due to overfishing and environmental challenges.

The regulatory New England Fishery Management Council decided on Dec. 10 to call for a reduction of the Georges Bank cod catch from about 2.4 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) to about 540,000 pounds (245,000 kilograms) next year.

Georges Bank is one of two key areas where fishermen catch cod.

The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


