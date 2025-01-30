Cold Brook Preserve Opened To Public

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the trails at the Robert F. Smith Cold Brook Preserve are now open.

The public is being invited to check out the new views at 203 Bank Street, and see how the property has been transformed into an oasis for wildlife.

The Conservation Trust has been planning the restoration of the former cranberry bog into a wetland and stream system for about a decade.

No bikes are allowed on the trail, and pets must be on a leash. The HCT says they are waiting on spring and warmer weather for final paving of the parking area, and for people to please park carefully and to watch out for ongoing work at a nearby fire station.