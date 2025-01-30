You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cold Brook Preserve Opened To Public

Cold Brook Preserve Opened To Public

January 30, 2025

2019 file photo.

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the trails at the Robert F. Smith Cold Brook Preserve are now open.

The public is being invited to check out the new views at 203 Bank Street, and see how the property has been transformed into an oasis for wildlife.

The Conservation Trust has been planning the restoration of the former cranberry bog into a wetland and stream system for about a decade

No bikes are allowed on the trail, and pets must be on a leash. The HCT says they are waiting on spring and warmer weather for final paving of the parking area, and for people to please park carefully and to watch out for ongoing work at a nearby fire station. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


