Comcast offering free flags to honor Cape’s military community

September 18, 2025

FALMOUTH – Comcast is offering free American flags to honor the Cape’s military community.

The pilot program will offer flags for display from the home or business from the Falmouth, Hyannis, Orleans and South Yarmouth Xfinity locations, kicking off the program with local veterans from the Falmouth Community Veterans Center.

“Comcast is no stranger to the local military community,” said Carissa April, President of the Board of Directors for Joe Q Veterans Coffee Break, which is the operator of the Falmouth Community Veterans Center.

“They answered our call of need last year with an interactive screen for the entryway, and we’re delighted to partner with them again to build awareness about this meaningful flag replacement program.”

The program builds off of Operation Old Glory, offering to replace worn or damaged flags outside homes and businesses at no cost. 

Residents in Massachusetts who would prefer to have a flag replaced by a Comcast team member, can email [email protected], with their contact information to arrange a visit.

More on Comcast’s military support programs can be found here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


