COMM Fire Department Offers Guidelines for Seasonal Burning

January 17, 2023

CENTERVILLE – As open burning season has begun in Barnstable, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department is reminding residents of the proper burning guidelines.

While permits to burn are not needed anymore, officials are advising people that they must call the department and obtain permission each time they’d like to burn.

Burning will be permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through May 1, although the decision to allow or deny burning will not be made by the department until after 9:30 a.m. each day.

Fires should be kept at least 75 feet away from all dwellings and on an individual’s own property.

Brush, trees, driftwood, and debris from forests obtained during industrial or commercial land clearing will not be permitted for burning; the same goes for things like grass, leaves, tires, and construction materials.

For more information, visit the COMM Fire Department’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


