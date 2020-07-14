COMM Fire District Hoping to Restart Senior Program

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department is looking to resume their Senior Home Safety Program in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspector Martin MacNeely said that the virus outbreak has made fire safety in general more difficult, but plans are being made to bring the program back into the fold.

“That age group, as everyone knows, tends to be more vulnerable to the virus,” MacNeely said.

“So our interaction with that group, we’ve kept to a minimum.”

After utilizing over-the-phone instruction mixed with house visits to help elder residents, MacNeely mentioned that the program will hopefully restart in a matter of a few weeks.

The program involves members of the department conducting free safety inspections while ensuring that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, along with other safeguards, are working properly.

Before the pandemic began to heavily impact the community, MacNeely said the program was growing. As reopening plans progress, he and the department are awaiting the opportunity to continue that work.

“We certainly want to get back into their houses and change those batteries before they start becoming a nuisance,” he said.

Those interested in learning more about the programs are advised to contact their local fire department, as MacNeely said that most local fire departments have similar services. The COMM Department’s website can be accessed by clicking here.