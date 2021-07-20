Commission Meets to Review Controversial State Seal, Flag

BOSTON (AP) – A state commission tasked with reviewing and suggesting changes to Massachusetts’ seal and motto, which includes a controversial depiction of a Native American man, recently met for the first time.

The 19-member Special Commission Relative to the Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth gathered virtually Monday. The commission was created by a 2020 law asserting the current motto and seal are disparaging to Native Americans.

They have a deadline of October 1 to submit a revised or entirely new design for the seal and motto. Any design will be accompanied by an educational program.

