Commission Meets to Review Controversial State Seal, Flag

July 20, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – A state commission tasked with reviewing and suggesting changes to Massachusetts’ seal and motto, which includes a controversial depiction of a Native American man, recently met for the first time.

The 19-member Special Commission Relative to the Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth gathered virtually Monday. The commission was created by a 2020 law asserting the current motto and seal are disparaging to Native Americans.

They have a deadline of October 1 to submit a revised or entirely new design for the seal and motto. Any design will be accompanied by an educational program.

From The Associated Press

