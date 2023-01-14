Barnstable County Commissioners Reject Potential Recall Provision

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Commissioners have struck down a proposed revision to the county charter that would allow the board’s members to be recalled.

The provision was recently proposed by the Assembly of Delegates.

Commissioners said that the language referencing misconduct is difficult to define and enforce.

Board member Sheila Lyons added that if voters disapprove of an official, then they should make their voices heard at elections.

“We are a democracy and people have to pay attention when they vote. If they’re upset with the result and they didn’t vote then they need to start learning and voting. Because there are consequences to your vote or lack of vote,” said Lyons.

“My disapproval has nothing to do with the fact that it’s directed at the Regional Commissioners. I would feel this way if it was the Assembly, if it was selectmen, if it was representatives, senators, etc. I am against recall in general.”

The measure was vetoed by Governor Charlie Baker when legislators tried to file a similar ordinance in January 2021.

Commissioner Chair Mark Forest said a similar measure was considered before in the initial charter proposal, but stripped out at the last minute due to the same questions about imprecise language and enforcement that the board currently had.