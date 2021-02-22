Commonwealth Approves Sewage Spill Alert Bill

HYANNIS – In the latest of several attempts by the state to combat climate change and pollution, Governor Charlie Baker has signed a bill requiring water suppliers to alert residents of sewage leaks in their area.

Aided by the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, this bill aims to improve public and environmental health by increasing the transparency of the public water systems.

Over the summer of 2020 an extraordinary amount of people used public bodies of water for recreation to get a break from the constant indoor quarantine.

Sewage can carry diseases and harmful bacteria that can be dangerous to both people and wildlife alike.

Although the bill will not put an end to the spillages themselves, it will help people to be aware so that they can react to spillages accordingly.

“When raw sewage gets discharged into our water it can be dangerous. This law won’t stop the discharges, but it will let people know when there’s sewage in the water and help them keep safe,” said State Senator Patricia Jehlan in a recent virtual press conference.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter