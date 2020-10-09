Community Health Center Announces Sandwich Expansion Plans

SANDWICH – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has announced that they are planning to expand their services into Sandwich.

The new location on Sextant Hill along Route 6A will be the organization’s fifth satellite location, and will provide health resources to thousands of residents in and around Sandwich.

CEO Karen Gardner explained that about 1,500 patients from Sandwich are currently being served, but the new center will allow for even more people to be brought in. She added that she’s excited to see a more accessible option for residents being offered.

“This location will be much more convenient for them for travel distance,” Gardner said.

“If they’re working remotely, that reduction in travel time is hugely important.”

According to the Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Sandwich has shown increased demand. One in every 14 Sandwich residents are served by center, and their number of patients has increased over the past three years by 43%.

Gardner said that among the integrated services to be offered at the new site includes help for substance use disorders.

“We really always look to treat the whole person,” Gardner continued, “regardless of what their needs are.”

Gardner said that the hope is to open the new facility this upcoming January.