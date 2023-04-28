Community Health Center Introduces New Chief Medical Officer

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center recently announced the introduction of Dr. Arshiya Seth as their new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Seth brings over a decade of experience as a physician leader specializing in improving patient safety, risk, and quality of care.

Her medical education began at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune, India, where she received a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree before completing her internal medicine residency at Cambridge Health Alliance through Harvard University.

Upon completion, she spent 14 years as a primary care provider with CHA.

“I look forward to furthering CHC’s important initiatives such as our integrated behavioral health, complex care management, lifestyle medicine and remote patient monitoring programs,” said Dr. Seth.

“Community Health Center is a vital organization within our community, and I am very excited to be a member of the team.”

Dr. David Tager, who most recently held the position, is remaining on staff as a primary care physician at the Mashpee office.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter