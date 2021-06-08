You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Center Launches Mobile Prescription Refills

June 8, 2021

MASHPEE – A new mobile prescription refill tool has been launched by the Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

The mobileRx app can be downloaded onto Apple and Android devices, and users will be able to request refills of prescriptions and view more information through a personal account.

Up to six refills can be requested at a time, and details regarding suitable pick-up locations and times will also be provided within the app.

Officials with the Community Health Center of Cape Cod said  mobileRx was developed as a way to ensure that residents have multiple ways to receive the care they need.

For more information, visit Community Health Center of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


