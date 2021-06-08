Community Health Center Launches Mobile Prescription Refills

MASHPEE – A new mobile prescription refill tool has been launched by the Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

The mobileRx app can be downloaded onto Apple and Android devices, and users will be able to request refills of prescriptions and view more information through a personal account.

Up to six refills can be requested at a time, and details regarding suitable pick-up locations and times will also be provided within the app.

Officials with the Community Health Center of Cape Cod said mobileRx was developed as a way to ensure that residents have multiple ways to receive the care they need.

For more information, visit Community Health Center of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.