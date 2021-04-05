Community Health Center Of Cape Cod Implements New Technology

BARNSTABLE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod is implementing new technology that will not only help patients stay safe during the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also expedite potential diagnosis for patients based on their symptoms without them ever having to leave their house.

The SmartExam service works through artificial intelligence that assesses the patient’s symptoms, and asks specific questions based on the patient’s information.

It then relays the information to the patient’s primary care physician, who then decides the next step in a treatment plan.

“If someone has a headache, the software is going to ask you questions based on the headache. Do you have a fever? Do you have any neck pain? So, then the diagnosis will change,” said Chief Transformation Officer for The Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Dr. Munir Ahmed.

Once the patient has submitted their symptoms, their primary care physician has several options. A treatment plan can be sent via email with prescriptions included if needed, a video visit, or the patient can physically go into the health office.

“It is just a matter of access made easier for our patients, and also it makes it easier for our physicians, and if they think that patient needs to be seen they can bring them in,” said Dr. Ahmed.

Patients can login to their SmartExam through their MyChart Monday- Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

New technology is coming in and we are adopting it, not just for the sake of adopting, it is for better care for our patients, and our providers, so they can have better access and treat people with the help of technology,” said Dr. Ahmed.