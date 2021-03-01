You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Community Health Center Of Cape Cod To Utilize Recovery Coaches

March 1, 2021

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has announced that their Substance Use Disorder program will incorporate Recovery Coaching in their treatment. 

A  recovery coach is someone who at one point struggled with addiction, who has experience in long term recovery, and special training to help people struggling with addiction with their own recovery. 

The Health Center also announced that Jefferey Rose will be the programs first recovery coach.

Rose has over four years of experience in recovery support and most recently worked as a recovery specialist for Gosnold’s Emergency department. 

