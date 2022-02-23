Community Health Center Receives Grant To Expand Virtual Health Care

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has received a $1,066,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to increase virtual health care access for underserved populations.

The funds will be used to provide support for health care technologies such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring, digital patient tools, and remoter technology platforms, and expand call center operations to register new patients and improve triage services.

Current telehealth services include telepsychiatry, tele-retinal exams, teledermatology, and virtual doctor’s visits.

The CHC hopes the expanded services will advance quality outcomes for their patients and improve their overall health, better treat chronic medical conditions, and lower health care costs.

