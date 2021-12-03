Community Health Center Recognized for Integrating Tech and Service

MASHPEE – For its advancements in health information technology in care, Community Health Center has been recognized at the national level for the third consecutive year.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recognized the healthcare provider with the Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality award, acknowledging Community Health Center for its optimization of HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability and increasing access to quality care.

Technology that has been utilized by the healthcare provider to expand service includes utilizing the MyChart patient portal, SmartExam, mobileRx, telehealth offerings, patient surveys and video interpreting services.

“Our health care teams are at the frontline of providing high quality care for our patients,” said Quality Development Coordinator at Community Health Center Lee Wotherspoon in a statement.

“Their performance and interaction with our patients demonstrate a daily commitment to our mission, vision, and values. Prioritizing innovation and technology means our health care teams have a robust electronic health record, telehealth platform, and communication tools to support their work providing the best integrated care for our patients.”

The healthcare provider has also been recognized as a Bronze Health Center Quality leader as well as awarded Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition.