Community Health Center Welcomes New Board of Directors Member

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center has welcomed a new member to its board of directors.

Beth Rooney Suereth earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Boston University before starting her career in health care marketing and communications. She has been a caregiving consultant for the AARP Public Policy Institute and now works as a care manger for Care forth in Yarmouth.

She is also the founder and family caregiving partner of Caregiving Pathways, a consultancy dedicated to educating family caregivers.

Beth is also an advisor for the Women in Leadership Program at the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business.

“Her extensive experience, certifications and dedication to health care and caregiving make her an outstanding addition to Community Health Center’s Board of Directors. CHC looks forward to the expertise and leadership she will bring to further their mission,” said officials with the Community Health Center in a statement.

More information on the center can be found on their official website here.