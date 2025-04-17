Community Welcomed To Learn More About Monomoy School Building Issues

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Regional School District is holding information sessions on its middle school renovation project.

The school needs millions of dollars in new roofing and siding that would require town meeting approval next month in Harwich and Chatham.

The Monomoy District says it was accepted into the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Accelerated Repair program for partial reimbursement of the new roofing, but that the siding project is not eligible.

The first info session is scheduled on April 22nd, next Tuesday, at the Harwich Community Center from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The second one is at the Chatham Community Center on April 29th from 5 to 7 p.m.

To learn more, you can also visit the Monomoy Public Schools website.