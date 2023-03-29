You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Students Help Wellfleet Craft Emergency Management Plan

March 29, 2023

WELLFLEET – A team of cadets from Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s Emergency Management Planning course recently helped develop a Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan for the Town of Wellfleet.

The program guides behavior before, during, and after a disaster and defines who does what, when, where, and how in order to respond to and recover from the effects of natural, technological, and human-caused hazards.

Upon its completion, the cadets presented the document to the Wellfleet Board of Selectmen, following which the CEMP received board approval.

Wellfleet Police Chief Michael Hurley said “we did it!” upon receiving the approved and signed copy of the town’s CEMP plan and extended his thanks to the MMA cadets and their advisor responsible for the many hours of work that went into the final product.

The MMA is a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning.

