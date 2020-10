HYANNIS – Condé Nast Traveler magazine has named Cape Cod as one of the best family vacation destinations across the country.

Praised for things such as its views of the ocean and food, the Cape was joined on the list by six other spots.

Condé Nast Traveler recommended families to see the Nauset Lighthouse, visit the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and stay at The Villages at Ocean Edge.