Congress Urged to Fund National Seafood Marketing Campaign

BOSTON – Legislators on Capitol Hill are being urged by those in the Massachusetts seafood industry to fund a nationwide marketing campaign showcasing seafood.

In a letter to the delegation in Congress representing the Bay State, members of major players in the seafood industry such as Gorton’s and North Coast Seafoods called for funding to boost a multi-year marketing effort.

The signatories said that campaign would improve public health, boost the regional economy, and aid a vital part of the workforce within Massachusetts–especially in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of a larger nationwide push from the National Seafood Council Task Force to receive funding for a five-year marketing campaign.

That coalition of leaders in producing and supplying seafood is aiming to secure $25 million per year from Congress.

The full letter, according to the Task Force, can be found below: