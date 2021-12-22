You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Conservancy’s Research Season Provides Important Shark Insights

Conservancy’s Research Season Provides Important Shark Insights

December 22, 2021

 

CHATHAM – During their 2021 research season, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy achieved a landmark 250 sharks tagged since the start of their research funding in 2013.

The organization also conducted 18 research trips, which helped them to apply the 49 tags that they attached to sharks this year.

The tags will help scientists to better understand the behavior of the sharks, by tracking their movements and migration patterns.

“We found that when white sharks are here, they spend about half of their time in water that’s fifteen feet deep or less, which is really surprising to a lot of people,” said Megan Winton, a research scientist with the Conservancy.

Camera tags, of which the Conservancy attached 10 of this season, also collect footage from the sharks which can be used to see what they do throughout the day.

The other 39 tags administered by the Conservancy were acoustic tags, which transmit tracking data back to researchers.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 