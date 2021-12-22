Conservancy’s Research Season Provides Important Shark Insights

CHATHAM – During their 2021 research season, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy achieved a landmark 250 sharks tagged since the start of their research funding in 2013.

The organization also conducted 18 research trips, which helped them to apply the 49 tags that they attached to sharks this year.

The tags will help scientists to better understand the behavior of the sharks, by tracking their movements and migration patterns.

“We found that when white sharks are here, they spend about half of their time in water that’s fifteen feet deep or less, which is really surprising to a lot of people,” said Megan Winton, a research scientist with the Conservancy.

Camera tags, of which the Conservancy attached 10 of this season, also collect footage from the sharks which can be used to see what they do throughout the day.

The other 39 tags administered by the Conservancy were acoustic tags, which transmit tracking data back to researchers.